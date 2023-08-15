Bridgeport, OHIO (WTRF) – We’re about halfway through August, which means one thing if you’re a kid. School is about to begin.

Bridgeport continued their tradition of welcoming students back with their annual Bulldog Pride night on Tuesday.

A variety of school and community groups were on hand to give out some supplies, students got to meet their teachers, there were even coupons given out for free haircuts. On top of that, students got to tour classrooms, and attend a pep rally to see the fall sports teams.

The event usually draws nearly 1000 people.

“It’s more than just a school event, but it’s a community event. So we have a lot of community representation here, and it’s just about the community of Bridgeport basically coming together. It’s like a big hug for all our kids, all our parents, our community, welcoming everybody back.” LESLIE KOSANOVIC, Curriculum Director at Bridgeport

The first day of school for the Bridgeport Bulldogs will be THIS Thursday, August 17th!

For more details, you can visit their website.