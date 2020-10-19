BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF)- The city of Bridgeport’s police department is asking residents to vote “yes” on a Bridgeport police levy. Due to financial issues within the city, the state auditors assigned to financial recovery and aiming to defund the police. Without a police levy in place, the police department would move to a part time agency. The levy would cost the average home owner 29 cents a day or 105 dollars a year. Bridgeport’s police chief, John Bumba says over 100,000 vehicles pass through the city daily, and his staff has been battling the city’s drug problem. He says voting yes to the levy would ensure the community remains safer.

“I currently only have five full time officers and they want to knock us down to a part time agency so we answer over 2,500 calls a year, so knocking us down to a part time agency would not suffice,” said Bumba.

The Brideport police levy would only apply to home owners. Those who rent their homes would not have to pay a yearly tax.