Brighter skies on Wednesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Slow clearing with light winds, Lows 58-62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Lots of clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter