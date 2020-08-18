Brighter skies on Wednesday

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) -- Area churches are asking PTTGC, the company that could be bringing a billion-dollar industry to Belmont County, to think of the locals.

Orthodox, Catholics, Protestants are coming together to take a stance (not necessarily for or against the proposed Ethane Cracker Plant at Dilles Bottom) but for the sake of the poor; asking that local jobs be guaranteed before a deal is signed.