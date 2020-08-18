Brighter skies on Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing with light winds, Lows 58-62.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Lots of clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 85-89.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker