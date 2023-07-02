(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at some of the week’s top stories.

West Virginia is ranked the worst in the nation when it comes to broadband availability and speed, but some major funding coming from the federal government could bring drastic changes to the state’s service.

West Virginia gets largest amount of funding for broadband

President Joe Biden announced that the Mountain State will be getting more than $1.2 billion in funding for broadband to deploy high-speed internet networks. The money is available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Law enforcement had roads closed in Weirton for hours after a man shot his neighbor and barricaded himself inside a home.

Police standoff after woman shot in neck in Weirton

Police say 82-year-old Carl Gist shot 67-year-old Cassandra Jeter while she was mowing the lawn. Jeter was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and was reportedly in stable condition. Gist did eventually exit the home holding a semi-automatic pistol and was ordered multiple times to drop the weapon. He pointed the gun at officers and was shot.

A father who plead guilty after threating a school bus driver will serve no jail time.

Local Ohio father who threatened to kill and bury school bus driver gets no jail time

David Miller was at first sentenced to seven days in jail. He threatened a Union Local School Bus driver after he broke up an argument between his son and another student. Judge Eric Costine gave Miller a chance to plead his case. Miller was sentenced to community service. He also must pay a fine, have no contact with the bus driver, and stay off of all Union Local school property.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires that continued to burn traveled across the United States created a visible haze in the air.

Are masks coming back because of the air quality?

The shift in winds resulted in unhealthy air quality alerts for the Ohio Valley. That meant that certain groups like older adults, young children, those with asthma or heart and lung issues were at risk if they spend too much time outside.

Finally, the Ohio Valley gathered to mourn a beloved member of the community this week.

A Celebration of Life for Shawn Chrisagis

Shawn Chrisagis died suddenly earlier this month. Together with his brother Brian, they made up the iconic Christian ministry and music duo The Chrisagis Brothers. He was remembered as a man of faith and love. Shawn passed away on June 13th. He was 55-years-old.

