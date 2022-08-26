OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – At long last, Broadway shows are coming back to Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre.

This year there are three great shows in the series package….Anastasia, Simon & Garfunkel and Legally Blonde. There are also two bonus shows, which are Celtic Woman and Manheim Steamroller Christmas.

At the moment tickets are open only to renewals for Broadway subscribers, but soon tickets will open up for new subscribers and sales for individual shows.

“You think about big cities doing Broadway shows, so it’s really great to have that aspect here in Wheeling, as well as the Symphony, things like that. Wheeling has so much to offer, like culturally, and arts, so it’s really great to have big Broadway shows here.” CASEY BIELA, Events Manager, Assistant Box Office Manager

For more details on these upcoming shows, you can visit BroadwayAtTheCapitol.com and you can also visit their Facebook page.