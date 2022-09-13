BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Courses to help train first responders in a specialized field is being offered in Brooke County.

Brooke County EMA recently received a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America for their project lifesaver.

It’s designed to help locate people who have Alzheimer’s, autism, or dementia who are prone to wandering.

The client wears a transmitter that send out a specific radio frequency, if the client wanders, the signal can be tracked, so long as they are within a mile or two, depending on terrain, from their home location.

Now they are offering the training course to Police, Fire, and EMS personnel.

“It will help give them basic knowledge on the equipment that’s used so they will be able to act faster to help search for missing client or missing individual.” Jeff Luck – Deputy Director Brooke County EMA

The course will be October 1st and 2nd at Brooke High School from 9 AM to 5 PM.

To sign up for the Basic Operator course contact Brooke County EMA at (304)-737-5002.

They hope to later open it up to the public.