Brooke County EMA receives check from Southwestern Energy

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Local first responders are the target of a big donation made today in Brooke County.

And it’s all thanks to an Ohio Valley energy company.

Southwestern Energy hosted a charity clay shoot back in May and all the proceeds from the event benefited local first responders.

Brooke County EMA received a check for 22-thousand 6-hundred dollars this afternoon.

EMA Director Bob Fowler says this money will be a huge help to some of the projects they had to put on the back burner such at their Command Bus.

Amy Dobkin says Southwestern Energy is grateful for local first responders for the work they do.

The proceeds from the charity clay shoot also benefited the EMA’s in Ohio, Marshall , and Wetzel counties.

The United Way was also the fiscal agent for the event.

