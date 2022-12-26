BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fire crews responded to a housefire on Christmas in Brooke County.
The blaze happened on Brook Street in Hooverson Heights.
There were no injuries and the house was not a total loss.
by: Taylor Long
