BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with Brooke County Emergency Management met with some local residents tonight to give a presentation on Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver began as a way to track individuals that were prone to wandering, like those with Alzheimer’s, Autism, Down Syndrome or dementia.

The project involves transmitters that these individuals wear on their wrists like a watch. Several local residents are already using the service, which will allow officials to track them down in under an hour if they wander off.

“It is free to the public. We received a grant through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America that has allowed us to purchase several of these devices which will allow us to expand our current program.” JEFF LUCK, Deputy Director with Brooke County Emergency Management and EMS

If you’d like more details on the Project Lifesaver program, you can contact Brooke County Emergency Management at 304-737-5002, or you can find them on Facebook.

There are also more resources available for you at ProjectLifesaver.org.