BROOKE COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)– Many children are getting ready to head back to school, but for some students their future is unknown.

One Brooke County school is asking for your help.

With the recent light of the West Virginia Hope Scholarship being put on pause, students who rely on those funds to go to private institutions have been left hopeless.

With the first day of school just weeks away, Cornerstone Christian Academy’s Director Kathleen Miller, decided that wasn’t acceptable.

She called up four D1 basketball stars and gave them the play-by-play.

Miller says without hesitation they came running.

They offer to do a basketball skills camp for all the people in the community for the kids and they’re doing it as a fundraiser for financial assistance so that families can afford the private education. As a private school with we had 10 hope scholarship kids coming those families are at a loss for what to do financially. Kathleen Miller, Director, Cornerstone Christian Academy

She says they hope to completely cover those students’ tuition fees.

The skills camp takes place August 6-7, at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Beech Bottom.

Children ages 5-17 can sign up at the cost of $50 an athlete.