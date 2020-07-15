Brooke County Schools extends athletic shut down until July 27

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- Brooke County Schools announced that they will extend the shut down of their athletic programs until July 27.

The extension is because of an athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

Conditioning activities will resume.

Brooke County Schools will continue to follow the Covid-19 Athletic Exposure Response Plan and guidelines set forth by the NFHS, WVSSAC and the Brooke County Health Department.