BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Schools held their back to school fair today!

This was open to all Brooke students, families, and community members.



Students had the opportunity to to receive school supplies that were donated from the Stuff a Bus event a couple weeks earlier. There were games, giveaways, bouncehouses, curriculum booths, live music, face painting, and more!



Organizers say this event is important in so many ways.

“So this fair is a huge event for Brooke County schools and it is so important to so many people, because our students and our families and our community all get to come out and show their Brooke pride.” Stephanie Zimmer, Spokesperson for Brooke County Schools

Brooke County Schools start back on August 18th.