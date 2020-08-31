Brooke County Schools receive mask donation from Southwest Energy

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The seats may be empty this year but the show goes on! There is still enjoyment to be had even as we go through this unsettled time. And a performance to remember is happening in a unique way this year on Labor Day Weekend 2020.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has just announced they will broadcast their annual Labor Day program, "Music Under the Stars," live on TV and online! You can watch the concert safely from your home or you can enjoy it at Oglebay park where they will perform. Of course, there is plenty of room to social distance there! The show will feature a guest vocalist and an amazing lineup of favorites.