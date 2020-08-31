Brooke County Schools receive mask donation from Southwest Energy

BROOKE COUNTY (WTRF) — Brooke County Schools received a mask donation Monday from Southwest Energy at the central office.
Southwest Energy has donated 10-thousand surgical masks to 16 school districts in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Each school is receiving 625 masks to provide to students with replacement masks, should the student lose or forget theirs.
