Brooke County Schools will keep mask mandate, for now

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brooke County Schools announced on their Twitter page that they are extending the mask mandate they put in place earlier in the school year in response to COVID.

The mandate applies to all students and staff.

The district says they will continue to evaluate the information they have, and if they see a continued drop in the number of positive COVID cases by Nov. 1, they may lift the mask mandate.

According to the district, Brooke County Schools has experienced a “dramatic decrease in the number of students identified for Covid-19 and students placed on quarantine due to exposure to the virus.”

They say even though cases have dropped recently, they are basing their mandate decision on information from state and local health departments, the West Virginia Health Dept., and the West Virginia Department of Education.