BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A standoff with multiple police units in Brooke County ends with one man injured Saturday morning.

West Virginia State Police, Follansbee, Weirton, Brooke, and Hancock County sheriffs we’re called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a situation in Follansbee involving a man who allegedly was trying to intrude a home.

When police arrived, the intruder ran back to his home on the 800 block of Highland Street.

Police say he then barricaded himself inside and told them he had a firearm.

After four hours, gas was used, and the man left from the back of the home.

Officers then saw the man had a hand gun.

A Brooke County Sheriff’s Deputy fired shortly after, wounding the man.

There were no other injuries at the scene, including officers.

Currently the man is alive and in the hospital.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation going forward.

Police have not yet released the name of the man involved.

