FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Farmers Market is back for the summer season!

They will be outside Tractor Supply in Follansbee every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

There are a variety of goods to purchase!

Such as fresh seasonal produce, baked goods, craft vendors, meat options; chicken, pork, beef, fresh eggs, local maple syrup, flat breads, essential oils.

There is something for everyone!