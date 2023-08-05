WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A special organization hosted an annual event on Saturday that saw hundreds of community members come out.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Saturday August 5, the Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network held its 12th annual backpack and resource fair at the Millsop Community Center in Weirton.

The fair works with several community businesses and organizations that purchase school supplies to then give to families of the community.

Families and their kids can choose a brand-new backpack for the school year at the fair and receive all the other back-to-school necessities.

The fair president shared the purpose of having the event each year.

”The community agencies coming together giving school supplies to hand out to families to meet that immediate need to alleviate the financial burden that just shouldn’t come with purchasing school supplies. The thing that we want to focus on most here is having families make connections with those resources.” Aryn Carr – Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network

The event saw many families and community organizations come out to the event to gear up for the new school year.