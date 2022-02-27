BROOKE COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)- Brooke County Schools have rallied together to support one of their own.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held at their high school on Sunday.

Students, staff, and community members cooked, sold raffle tickets, and school merchandise.

Brooke High School secretary, Lisa Haught was recently diagnosed with Lung Cancer.

She has been fighting her battle for several months and the school wanted to support her and her family.

Sean Blumette is the Brooke High School Assistant Principle and Athletic Director.

He says Brooke County always takes care of their own.

We do treat all of our staff members like family. So, when our staff found out about Lisa’s need, you know, we didn’t hesitate. You know, to get her back, hopefully in the building soon and get her back on the road to good health is very important to us. We wanted to help encourage that and make that as easy as we can by providing her with the resources that she needs to just focus on getting well. Sean Blumette, Assistant Principle/Athletic Director, Brooke High School

He says Lisa has been a valuable addition to the school for many years, working several positions and helping in any way she can.

The fundraiser was filled with supportive community members that were eager to contribute.

All the funds from today’s event will go to help Lisa in her fight against cancer.