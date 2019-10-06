Brooke Sheriffs and Wellsburg PD boogie with Studio B dancers at AppleFest

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A special treat was caught on one of our viewers cameras Saturday night at the AppleFest in Wellsburg!

The Brooke County Sheriffs and Wellsburg Police Departments got their groove on with the Studio B dancers.

They were performing the song and dance of Stanky Leg by GS Boyz.

Everyone in attendance said it was awesome to see local law enforcement get involved.

Studio B also shared a sign thanking both departments for busting a move with them!

Studio B is located in Weirtion and ran by Brandi Herceg.