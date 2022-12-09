OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern Panhandle Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel motorcycle club just gave some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children a big helping hand.

They donated a check for $16,610 dollars to Harmony House in Wheeling. This is the 18th year they’ve made this donation, and this year was one of their most successful fundraisers.

The mission of Harmony House, the Children’s Advocacy Center, is to reduce the effects of abuse on all children, especially children with developmental disabilities, but they rely on the public’s help.

“Harmony House is a non-profit organization. They run on two fundraisers and grants. So there is no billing of insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, nothing like that there. So the interviews, the therapy, all the services that are provided are free of charge to the victim, and the non-offending family members.” REMINGTON CONAWAY, Forensic Interview Specialist at Harmony House in Wheeling

Harmony House is always looking for donations. You can find more details about how you can help out by visiting their website.