Brothers of the Wheel raise $15,500 for Harmony House

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children are getting a lot of help thanks to one local motorcycle club.



Harmony House has just received a big donation for $15,500 from the Brothers of the Wheel. The Northern West Virginia chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel has been hosting fundraising events for over 15 years.



The mission of Harmony House, the Children’s Advocacy Center, is to reduce the effects of abuse on all children, especially children with developmental disabilities.

“So the donation from Brothers of the Wheel of $15,000 will be able to allow them to continue in their efforts to provide interviews and trauma-focused therapy services to the children and non-offending caregivers at no cost to them.” Remington “Reload” Conaway, Harmony House Forensic Interviewer

When families and children come to Harmony House they do not receive a bill or a co-pay. All of the services and therapies are free. They rely on grants, two fundraisers, and generous donations like the ones Brothers of the Wheel provides each year.