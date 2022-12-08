(WTRF) – Reactions continue to pour in following the Biden Administration’s negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia.

Griner was arrested for allegedly bringing in marijuana vapes to Russia, and has been imprisoned for months. A prisoner swap was announced on Thursday, with the United States exchanging a rather infamous arms dealer named Viktor Bout (also known as the “merchant of death”) for Griner’s freedom.

7NEWS spoke with Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Sherrod Brown about the release, who both are glad to see Griner return home. However, they also acknowledge that the situation has shed light on the plight of other Americans imprisoned in Russia. Most prominently, a Marine named Paul Whelan.

“I think there is some question as to who was traded off for this, apparently somebody, a Russian called ‘merchant of death,’ that’s, I think that’s very troubling. And also, we have other prisoners in Russia that are being held unjustly that we need to address.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

“I know the White House will continue to do the same with Paul Whelan, and I’m hopeful there….dealing with the Russians is always hard and I think President Biden did the right thing and showed his skills as a negotiator.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

President Biden said today that they have not forgotten about Whelan, and will continue to negotiate his release.