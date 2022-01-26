Brown on Justice Breyer stepping down: “I don’t think that it will be particularly difficult to confirm”

OHIO (WTRF) – After nearly 3 decades, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will be stepping down from the bench.

Justice Breyer was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994, and is the second-longest serving Justice behind Clarence Thomas.

A solidly liberal Justice, his replacement won’t change the current makeup of the court, but it will give the Biden Administration a chance to fill the spot prior to the 2022 midterm elections in November, while Democrats still hold a slim majority in the Senate. This avoids the problem Democrats ran into when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away in September of 2020, allowing former President Trump a third SCOTUS nomination in a single Presidential term. It also allows the Democrats to complete the nomination process in the event they lose their Senate majority following the upcoming mid-term elections.

We spoke to Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown about the announcement, who thinks the nomination process will go smoothly.

“And I don’t think that it will be particularly difficult to confirm. I know that Mitch McConnell will want every Republican to vote no, and when Mitch McConnell wants his members to vote no they almost all vote no. But I think there will be some Republican yeses and I think there will be overwhelming Democratic support.” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Brown also believes the nominee will be a quote, “mainstream, respected jurist.” The 83 year old Breyer had been under pressure to step down so that President Biden could name his replacement.

We don’t have official word on any potential nominees for the vacant seat just yet, but as always stay with 7NEWS for updates.