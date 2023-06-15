Washington D.C. (WTRF) – It’s no secret that finding good, affordable and accessible childcare is a difficult task for working parents all across the country. It’s particularly hard in rural areas, for instance, here in the Ohio Valley.

A bipartisan group of legislators in the United States Senate are trying to change that by introducing the Expanding Childcare in Rural America (ECRA) Act.

Ohio Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown is leading this effort, but stresses this is in no way means any Federal control of childcare.

“But to partner with local communities to give incentives so that families can have more of a break, and raise their kids the way they want to raise their kids, so they can have a decent job and have enough money for not just childcare, but for diapers, or if the kids are older for school supplies and school clothes and feeding them, and all the things that come with being a parent.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Brown points out that so many parents need to work, that a lack of good childcare options ultimately harms the local economies and makes it harder to attract good jobs, businesses and workers.

