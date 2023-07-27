Washington D.C. (WTRF) – Being outside in these high temperatures we’re experiencing can be unpleasant, and also very dangerous, especially for people that have to work outside.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has just introduced a piece of legislation that would give OSHA more power to police companies with outdoor workers.

The bill would require OSHA to establish and enforce a standard for workers in high-heat environments, and require cool spaces, water breaks, and time limitations on being in the heat.

“Companies should, I mean most companies do it, but some don’t because they can get away with it, and workers should have water breaks when they’re working in 90, 100, 110 degree heat….It’s important that the President, that the administration does that with a rule to fix that hole in the law, and make the Occupational Safety and Health Administration always, always, always stand on the side of workers.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

The bill would also require employers to provide training for employees on how to identify risk factors for heat-related illnesses. Brown says that between 1992 and 2017, 815 workers in the U.S. died from heat stress injuries.

You can read the full text of the proposed bill here. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.