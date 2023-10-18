EAST PALESTINE, OHIO (WTRF) – It’s now been more than 8 months since the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, and the community is still recovering.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown just visited and said they are close to being back to normal.

The USDA has just partnered with a local company to provide loans to small businesses in the area. The loans feature a 1% interest rate, and Brown says they can go up to $150,000.

Cleanup is nearing completion on the contaminated soil, but Senator Brown still isn’t happy with what he’s seen from Norfolk Southern, the company that owned the rail and derailed train.

“I still don’t trust Norfolk Southern to do the right thing on everything from long-term health care, to the value of people’s homes, and I think Norfolk Southern, their arrogance has played out around the state. They’re just not doing, for local communities, to maintain their bridges and their rail lines, all of which they own throughout the state, they’re not living up to those standards that they pretend to live up to.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Senator Brown and fellow Ohio Senator JD Vance continue to try and pass their Railway Safety Act through Congress.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.