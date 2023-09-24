East Palestine, OHIO (WTRF) – While the toxic train derailment in East Palestine is no longer dominating the headlines, the situation is still very real for the people that live in the area.

The train was owned by Norfolk Southern, who despite apparent efforts to try and remedy the tragedy, are getting pushback from Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

Brown tells us that Norfolk Southern isn’t playing fair.

Brown notes their continued opposition to the Railway Safety Act that he and Senator JD Vance authored after the derailment. This would increase safety precautions for trains, including having more employees on each train and more people to monitor the condition of the tracks, among other provisions.

“Norfolk Southern’s not playing it straight. They’ve paid some hotel bills and paid some people for water testing, but they’re not taking care of people that might get sick two years from now, they’re not making any promises about people’s homes falling in value.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Brown says he’s going to keep shining a light on Norfolk Southern so that they don’t get away with what they’ve done to the people of Columbiana County.

