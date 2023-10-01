Washington D.C. (WTRF) – Despite countless programs and money spent so far, the fentanyl crisis continues to get worse.

We spoke to Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown about fentanyl, and he says we need to focus on the source.

He’s currently working on a bill that has now passed out of committee that would sanction the pre-cursor chemicals used to make fentanyl that are coming from China, and would sanction the criminal syndicates in Mexico that manufacture it. He also would like to expand resources so that people who are already addicted can get more effective treatment.

“It’s gotten into this country and done terrible damage. It’s more powerful all the time, more concentrated, and we need an ‘all hands on deck’ approach by the government….You know they have Narcan but they keep coming back. Narcan doesn’t solve it. Narcan can keep you alive but we’ve got to solve this addiction crisis in a big, big way.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

Brown is also pushing for more police and funding at the southern border and ports of entry where the fentanyl is being smuggled into the U.S.