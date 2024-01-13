Washington D.C. (WTRF) – Americans continue to contend with rising costs across all areas of the economy, including power.

The EPA has proposed a new rule on power plant emissions that some believe could undermine the reliability of the electric grid and raise prices for consumers, particularly rural customers.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and some of his colleagues are urging the EPA to reconsider this rule, and to try and find a middle ground between protecting the environment and making sure people have affordable and reliable access to energy.

“I’m working with the rural electric co-ops to make sure that the new rules for clean energy are followed in a way that’s manageable. The last thing we want is blackouts or an electric grid that doesn’t work.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Brown says that he’s never been a believer in the adage that “you can have good jobs or a good environment.” He says we can do both, pointing to a steel mill in Cleveland that does both very well.

He’s urging the EPA to work more closely with labor and industry to modify their current proposed rule.

Brown, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and other had previously joined together to pen a letter to the EPA about the proposal back in December.