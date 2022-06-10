(WTRF) – Help could soon be on the way for the more than three and a half million veterans who have been suffering from toxic exposure during their service. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is urging the Senate to pass the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act of 2022.

The PACT Act was named in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who was deployed with the Ohio National Guard. He passed away in 2020 from cancer as a result of toxic exposure during his service.

The bill would guarantee that veterans suffering from toxic exposure would get VA benefits, which Senator Brown says is a long time coming.

“They sign up and take an oath to our country to serve us. We have that same responsibility and moral duty to serve them when they get sick, no exceptions. It’s a simple concept. Our government has not always lived up to it.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

The bill would extend VA healthcare eligibility to every post 9/11 combat veteran, as well as expanding coverage for veterans exposed to Agent Orange. It would also add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to the VA’s list.

Stay with 7NEWS as we track the bill’s progress.