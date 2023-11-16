BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County officials confirmed a fire in the woods behind the Jaycee Manor apartments.

A number of emergency departments responded, including the Belmont County Tanker Task Force.

First responders were fighting against the potential for the fire to spread to the nearby homes but were able to contain it and eventually put it out.

We reached out for more information, but none was available at this time.

