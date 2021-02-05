Buckeye Local High School National Honor Society Gives Back this Valentine’s Day

RAYLAND, OHIO (WTRF)- Buckeye Local High School’s National Honor Society is sending out love to those in the community. Members of the club are sending out virtual Valentine’s day cards to local care facilities. Each student took the time to write out two cards but the good work doesn’t stop there. Students are collecting and proofreading submitted Valentine’s Day emails.

The hope is to have enough cards for each of the 18 residents at Valley Hospice and 40 people at Sienna Hill. The students involved are happy to have the opportunity to give back.

“It makes me feel good, it makes me feel like a better person. I’m helping those who have a lot. It makes me feel better about my community, that there are groups of people that are trying to help others and be there in this time that they need it,” said Megan Valuska, a Buckeye Local High School National Honor Society Member.

Each year, Buckeye Local’s National Honor Society chooses a service theme and this year the theme the club chose is “Coming together.” The students hope to offer more services to their community as the year continues.