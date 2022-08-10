Rayland, OH. (WTRF) – Buckeye Local was a playoff team last year and fell to a largely favored Garaway. Some teams in the OVAC are senior and veteran led, the Panthers are not one of those teams. 15 seniors graduated from the last Buckeye Local team.

“We’ve got to work on our depth. On the defensive line, we’ll be alright with our scheme. Offensively, the big concern is depth. We’ve got to stay healthy,” Head Coach Jim Hoover said.

Perhaps more of the team’s strong suit in the early phases are backs and receivers.

“I think we’re better skill-wise. Like I said, up front, we’ve got some youth. We’ve got some guys that we need to replace from last year’s team but I think we’re going to be alright,” Hoover said.

One such skill player is Trey Hoover whose a senior running back and the son of the coach. His older brother, Dalton, has also joined the coaching staff who played his collegiate career for the Wheeling Cardinals. Hoover has really taken the offseason seriously putting on 15 pounds to help his campaign.

“…definitely more rushing yards. Staying in the weight room is a big factor for the game. I’ve got to stay big and stay strong,” Trey Hoover said.

He doesn’t feel the young offensive line will be a liability come game time.

“I have a lot of faith. It all starts up front. We have tough guys. They know what they’re doing,” Trey Hoover said.

The Panthers first game is on the road versus Barnesville.