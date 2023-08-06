RAYLAND, OHIO (WTRF) — One local back-to-school celebration took place this weekend in the Ohio Valley.

The Buckeye Local School District held their annual back to school bash on Sunday, August 6.

The event was from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Buckeye Local High School.

By partnering with several local organizations, the event provides various school supplies for the kids in the district free of charge.

The event also educates students on how to stay safe during the school year through the district’s transportation department and the local county Sheriff’s department.

The chair of the event shared just how special the event is to the community and the students.

”It’s great because you know everyone is struggling with finances and jobs and things like that. And it’s just great to get these kids out on the right foot, get them ready and prepared for school and they have items that they don’t have to go out and buy. People are kind and generous enough to take care of that.” Susan Nolan – Chair of Back to School Bash and Principal of Buckeye North Elementary

The event saw hundreds of community members come out to prepare their kids for the new school year.