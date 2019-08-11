Buckeye Local sending student back to school with a bash

Breaking News
CONNORVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Buckeye Local Schools is kicking off the new academic year with a ‘Back-to-School Bash’ Sunday.

The eighth annual event got started around noon with a chicken dinner benefit, hosted by the Buckeye Local High School marching band.

The marching band will perform and officially kick off the ‘Back-to-School Bash’ at 3 p.m.

Vendor booths, games, and free school supplies will all be available to those that attend.

For the third consecutive year, Team Buckeye Local Unites Everyone will sponsor the event.

“The Back-to-School Bash has been successful for us and we are hoping for another great turnout,” said Susie Nolan, spokesperson for Team B.L.U.E.

The bash will be held 3-5 p.m. at Buckeye Local High School.

