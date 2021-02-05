Buckeye Local students take part in QPR training to help those on the verge of suicide

RAYLAND, OHIO (WTRF)- Mental health. Suicide awareness. Two very important topics of discussion that often get overlooked. Yet they impact our community directly.

“I know personally, I’ve gone through depression and there’s so many kids out there who don’t know who to talk to about it and don’t have people to communicate with or don’t know how to open up about it,” said Lizzie Frank, a Buckeye Local High Schooler.

Which is why students at Buckeye Local High School took part in a special lesson in lifesaving by undergoing a series of training sessions with the Family Recovery Center of Steubenville.

“I think it’s great that the students are wanting to get involved with this because it’s very important. With the isolation, things just changing, maybe students are even struggling in the classroom,” said Doug Murray, Prevention Specialist with Family Recovery Center of Steubenville.

“Today we learned how to help people who are thinking about being suicidal and the tips that we can give them to maybe change their mind and just be there for them, and let them know that they have someone to talk to and how to spread hope and be there for them,” said Megan Valuska, a Buckeye Local High Schooler.

“It’s very stressful with people losing jobs and not knowing where the future is going to take them right now so I bet a lot of people do need help and a little bit of hope in their lives.”

Just as CPR can save lives, these students are being trained in QPR, a method for saving the lives of those who are on the verge of a death by suicide.

“Statistics have shown that communities with QPR implemented into the community, suicide rates have actually fallen,” said Murray.

If you’re looking for ways to help those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can do something as simple as making a sign, and placing it into the community to remind people that they are loved.

“Darkness, it’s consuming and to have a light, it’s amazing,” said Frank.