COLUMBUS — Less than 5 months after his cancer announcement, Ohio State football player, Avery Henry, has announced he is in remission from osteosarcoma.

In a Tweet, Henry stated that he is cancer free, with only 4 weeks left of treatment.

Since the time Henry first announced his cancer diagnoses he was optimistic of the outcome, stating he would fight, and that he will not be a statistic.

According to The Ohio State Buckeyes, Henry is one of the top 10 ranked offensive lineman in the state of Ohio.

Eleven Warriors reported that Henry wanted to give back to the James Cancer Hospital where he receives treatment. Henry and his offensive line teammates joined together to spread the message, ‘DO NOT GIVE UP THE FIGHT’.

According to the Eleven Warriors Henry says now that he is cancer free, Henry plans to begin the process of returning to the field for the Buckeyes, but it still remains unknown if he will be cleared to play in the 2023 season.