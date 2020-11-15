Building on Market Street partially collapses due to high winds

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A building in the 500 block of Market Street in North Wheeling partially collapsed this afternoon due to high winds according to officials.

There were no injuries.

Tony Campbell, Assistant Chief of the Wheeling Fire Department explained what happened.

“We’ve had a wind storm come through, and we’ve probably had five internal alarms and several places with wires down. This came in about the same time,” Campbell said.

Part of a vacant building at 527 Market Street in North Wheeling collapsed when the north wall fell.

“With the amount of wind we’ve had, it got under part of the building and tore off the north end of the building,” Campbell said.

Campbell explained the cause of the collapse.

“Most likely winds got up underneath the sides of the building and pulled it off. It didn’t look like it was too stable to begin with,” he said.

No one was hurt and there was some debris on the street, but no one was around when it collapsed.

Fire department officials notified building inspectors who will be on the scene Monday morning.

Fire department officials know who the building’s owner is.

Officials are working to secure the building.

Electric lines are not stable, so the electric company is also working at the scene.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.