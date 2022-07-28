Washington D.C. (WTRF) – The U.S. Senate failed to pass the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Pact Act on Thursday.



The Pact Act aims to expand military benefits for approximately three-point-five million post-9/11 veterans that were injured after being exposed to toxic burn pits during their service. 84 Senators voted yes on an earlier version of the bill. 25 Republicans changed their votes, on the amended version voted on on Thursday.



Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says the amended version was not changed in any substantive way, and he believes the Republicans are playing games.

“In Ohio alone there are at least 100,000 veterans who we think were exposed to the burn pits. We don’t know how many of them are going to be sick, but we know some of them are going to be sick. Some of them have died. Heath Robinson, after whom we named the bill, is an Ohioan who died.” Sen. Sherrod Brown

Republicans say the bill stalled because the way it was written would allow for 400 billion dollars in additional spending.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will vote on the Pact Act once again on Monday.