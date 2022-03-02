(WTRF) To celebrate the launch of their Vintage Cans, Natural Light will pay fans to get a mullet haircut and send them beer every month for as long as they keep the iconic hairdo going in 2022.

Free haircuts and beer to live the “business in the front, party in the back” lifestyle.

Vintage Cans, Vintage Cuts

Natural Light, the people’s light beer since 1977, is going back to its roots with the first-ever nationwide release of their throwback, Vintage Cans. And while a lot of hairstyle trends have come and gone since ’77, the mullet has made a comeback in 2022.

The mullet has made waves recently, rising in popularity amongst both celebs and Gen Zers (ages 21-27). The mullet was even the most searched hairstyle of 2021 with over 15.5 million searches – a 142% increase over the previous year (source).

Free Mullets & Beer On Natty Light

For the chance to get your mullet haircut covered by Natty and score a case of Vintage Cans, all you need to do is:

● Between now and March 31, post of photo of yourself with your mullet haircut to social media using #NattyVintage and #sweeps

The company will keep that monthly shipment of Natty Light coming for as long as you keep the mullet this year. Remember to share your mullet progress on social using the same hashtags on the first of every month.