Businesses, residents brace for Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTRF) — The East Coast is bracing for impact as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster, formally announced a statewide evacuation on Sunday.

Most weather models are indicating that Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Charleston, South Carolina.

Some businesses and residents are taking the threat very seriously, boarding up windows and doors and placing sandbags in front of doorways.

However, businesses such as Monda Pizza Bar, plan to remain open through the storm.

A lot of times businesses will close up for five days or something like this and then, all of the sudden, they are out of a week’s pay and then, they have to evacuate and that cost money, so, we are just trying to keep them safe as much as possible, but also make sure that we are open for them and helping them out. Ryan Wash, General Manager of Monza Pizza Bar

Due to mandatory evacuations, workers who choose to leave the area cannot be punished for not showing up to work if their workplace chooses to remain open.