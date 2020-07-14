C3 Church Meets Gov. Justice’s Mandate

C3 Church, a non-denominational church based in Wheeling, W.Va. will continue to hold Sunday services at 10 a.m. at the 1400-seat Oglebay Ampitheater. The church building is located at the foot of Oglebay Hill.

Pastor Adam Mick said the move is in compliance with mandates by Governor Justice.

Mick said, “We have had discussions with the Governor’s office today and have been assured by his staff that we are complying fully with all the guidance set forth for churches. The only thing that they emphasized was that masks must be worn in close quarters and that social distancing be maintained throughout the time together.”

The church is not doing its typical programming during this time, but resources for students and children can be found at C3StudentsWheeling.com and C3KidsWheeling.com.