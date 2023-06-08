TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thanks to the efforts of one area business, thousands of kids from all across the country will be able to have a great time fishing at their area lakes and streams this summer.

As part of their National Day of giving, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are encouraging folks to “Take A Kid Fishing ” this summer.

They are giving away thousands of rods and reels to selected youth organizations thoughout the country. Here locally representatives from Cabela’s gave away as many as 300 fishing poles to kids at the Wheeling YMCA.

The goal is to help kids discover the great outdoors and the joys of fishing.

” We would much rather have them outdoors on the stream or on the lake, than on their I-pad. I spent much of my youth if I wasn’t traveling for sports I was outside with my parents or grandparents, So it’s a great way to spend time. It’s the next generation, it means a lot to us. It means a ton to Johnny Morris. Nationwide, all of our stores, it’s a big deal.” Issac Knight, Sales Manager, Cabela’s Wheeling

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shop representatives say they hope to give away as many as 40 thousand rods and reels to non profit youth organizations nationwide.