Cadiz signs $1million partnership for water waste project

CADIZ, OH (WTRF)

The Village of Cadiz is now getting funding for their several million dollar water waste system projects.

The Army Corps of Engineers signed a partnership agreement at the Cadiz Municipal Building into action on Friday.

The new partnership will provide the village around $1 million of reimbursements for development costs for the duration of the several-year-long project.

“We have already spent millions on our sewer system and many more millions to go. Our citizens need a break so this money helps,” said Cadiz Mayor, Ken Zitko.

Representatives from the corps said the money will be dispersed as requested.

“We see our jobs as enabling these little towns to construct projects that seem out of their realm of possibilities, especially when it helps the local communities grow,” said Captain Andrew Williams, Army Corps of Engineers.