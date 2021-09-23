Calls to HELP304 emotional strength line rise 66% from June to August

W.Va. (WTRF) – With COVID moving back into the spotlight for the last few weeks, it’s no surprise that stress levels are rising for West Virginians.



Calls to the HELP-304 Emotional Strength Line have risen 66-percent since June of this year. Officials speculate on reasons for this, noting a rise in COVID cases, as well as a furthering of political divisions over vaccines between family and friends. But they’re also seeing a rise in calls that don’t have to do with anything directly related to the pandemic.



Officials with First Choice Services tell us that many people just need to talk.

“What we’re seeing on our line is people just need someone to listen to them. You know, sometimes people are quick to listen for just a minute so they can quickly judge and be angry with someone and of course there is a lot of back and forth on social media and I think that may be driving some of this. SO when people call us sometimes they say they just want someone to listen to them.” Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communication for First Choice Services

You can reach out by calling 1-877-HELP-304 to speak with a crisis counselor, or you can chat online by visiting help304.com All services are free and confidential, and they operate 24/7.