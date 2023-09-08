CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Before our crews head out to cover area high school football games, we are going to put the spotlight on one of the area’s best top marching bands.

The Cameron Dragons Marching Band is back and is this week’s Band of the Week.

This young, up-and-coming band has been turning heads in area competitions.

And this year, they might just be coming to a football field near you.

Just a few short years ago, the Cameron Dragons marching band was on life support, with members in the single digits.

But that situation has changed drastically.

This year’s band has nearly forty members.

They are very young, with lots of middle schoolers.

That includes a good number of sixth graders.

But second-year band director Christian Oliver says what this group lacks in experience more than makes up for through hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm.

He says that work ethic is something that has been instilled in his students at a very young age.

“I probably have the best kids out here. I’m not going to lie. And they are great kids. They listen well. They’re hard workers. With all of the farms, they raise all of these animals. They have that dedication. So when it comes time to put that hard work into your instruments, it pays for itself.” Christian Oliver | Band Director | Cameron Marching Band

Oliver says the hard work is already paying off.

They’ve been turning heads in local band competitions recently.

They were awarded the best band at last year’s Rock the River Competition in Shadyside.

The Dragons will be quite busy over the next few months. Some upcoming competitions include The Gas and Oil Festival in Sistersville.

They will also make the trip to Morgantown to take part in University High’s High School Showcase.

Senior saxophone player Jacob Meneely says that seeing the band grow over the years has been a great experience.

“You know, a couple of years ago, the band was really small, and it’s really nice seeing, especially younger kids, join the band. It’s really nice seeing people have an interest in it.” Jacob Meneely | Senior | Cameron Marching Band

For the first time in several years, the Dragon Band will be performing at away games.

Their halftime show is an entertaining tribute to British Invasion Bands from the past and present.

It includes music from the Beatles as well as Radiohead and Coldplay.

The students played a major role in song choices for the show.

“I would say that Mr. Oliver put the show together very well. He incorporated the kind of songs we all wanted. He asks for our opinions, like ” Hey Jude” I really like that song.” Marley Stoneking | Sophomore | Cameron Marching Band

The future is definitely bright for the Cameron Marching Band. as they get ready to start a new chapter in their once-proud tradition.

Congratulations to the Cameron Dragon Marching Band.