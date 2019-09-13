Cameron High School welcomes back their WV ‘Teacher of the Year’

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia recently announced Jennifer Schwerfeger as their 2020 Teacher of the Year.

On Friday, Schwerfeger returned to Cameron High School to celebrate the award with the people who made it possible.

The faculty and staff here at Cameron just make it like a home. I’m not originally from here, and I’ve been adopted into not only the school, but the community in general. And it’s been a great honor to be a part of that. It’s like no other place. It’s a true home.”

Jennifer Schwerfeger, West Virginia Teacher of the Year

Students of Schwerfeger say the award is well-deserved!

Out of everyone, she deserves it the most. She really cares about her students and the work that she does. Like, my sister is in college and she’s even still helping her to this day.

Reagan Gray, Junior at Cameron High School

Schwerfeger teaches science at Cameron High School

