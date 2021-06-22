Cameron was hit by the hardest flash flood in recent history

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Cameron residents are picking up the pieces this evening following one of the worst flash floods the area has seen in years.

“A lot of people lost everything,” said Cameron Councilman Kenny Redmond. “I mean some people had four to five feet of water running in their house.”

“I’ve seen water come out onto that road before, but I’ve never seen it run down there like it did last night,” noted Fire Chief Michael Wiseman.”

Fortunately there were no casualties. But several people had to be rescued. “We had a couple people trapped in vehicles who wanted us to get their vehicles out,” Chief Wiseman said. “I was just concerned with getting them out. And some transformers blew while trees were coming down off the hill in mudslides and taking out power lines.”

Cameron Elementary School was hard hit. “We had a lot of water come into the school from two different directions,” said Michael Price, facilities director for Marshall County Schools. “About four to six inches on our first floor, taking over basically the entire first floor, or at least three-quarters of it.” The city’s two public works trucks were also flooded, along with tools and equipment.

Two state lawmakers were on the scene, helping with issues like contacting the Department of Highways. “In terms of cleaning up some roadways, some culverts that are owned by the state and still have debris and mud left from the flooding,” explained W. Va. State Senator Ryan Weld. “This is a great community where everybody comes to work together,” said W.Va. Delegate Lisa Zukoff. “I had somebody at my house to borrow a chain saw and a power washer this morning.”

Help came from all directions, including the Cameron Baptist Church. “We have a shower that we’re going to set up down at the church, a four-shower unit, and we also have beds—cots—for people who need to stay down there,” said Kenny Richmond, Baptist Church trustee.

“If you need help removing stuff from your home, need your basement pumped, if you need a place to stay, we have facilities for you,” said Mayor Greg Galentine. He urges people to call the city building at (304) 686-2366.