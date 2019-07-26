Campaign workers for Stephen Smith vote to unionize

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Stephen Smith campaign workers just made history Friday morning after ratifing a collective bargaining agreement.

In doing so, this group has become the first campaign in West Virginia history to unionize.

“Unionizing is a pain worth suffering,” said Johnna Bailey, ‘Smith for WV Finance Director. “I am thrilled to be a part of the first unionized campaign in West Virginia. The burden of an incredibly difficult race ahead has been lightened because I know my union brothers and sisters have my back and management fully trusts us.”

