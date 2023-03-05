(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

It’s been called a controversial bill, but now it’s a law.

West Virginia Governor signs campus carry bill into law: ‘If you wanna mess with us, we can mess back’

Governor Jim Justice made it official as he signed West Virginia’s campus carry bill. During the signing ceremony the Governor said this bill will help strengthen the 2nd amendment protections. Starting on July 1st of next year, it will be legal to carry a concealed firearm on all state college and university campuses in the Mountain State.

A Harrison County woman was sentenced this week in the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Ohio woman gets over 5 years in the death of boyfriend’s 8-year-old girl

Jessica Currence plead guilty to domestic violence, reckless homicide, attempted endangering children and tampering with evidence. She was sentenced to 66 months in prison. Eight-year-old Paityn Merkins died in 2021. Her father, Kristopher Merkins will stand trial as well starting this week.

Big changes could be coming to the Department of Education at Bethany College.

Bethany College education program still accredited, pausing for a year for improvements

The program is pausing for the 2023-2024 school year to assess and see how it can better meet the needs of students and the state. It is NOT losing any accreditations. No new students will be admitted during that year to the teacher education program. Bethany said all current students who have passed their PRAXIS 1 tests will have a clear pathway to graduate from the college, with the full support of faculty and staff.

The basketball tournament will return to the Mountain State once again this summer, but this time it’s coming to Wheeling.

Wheeling to serve as the host for The Basketball Tournament that includes former West Virginia Mountaineers

The TBT West Virginia regional will be at WesBanco Arena. Best Virginia, the team led by WVU men’s basketball alumni, will serve as the host. TBT takes place in July. Tickets go on sale April 1st.

Finally, speaking of basketball, the Mountain East Conference brought its tournament back to the Friendly City this week.

Basketball tourism hits Wheeling with the MEC tournament

For five days teams battled on the court, and their fans enjoyed everything Wheeling has to offer. While it’s a great weekend for hoops fans, it’s also beneficial for the city and Ohio County. Hundreds of people were staying in hotels and eating at local restaurants.

Remember for the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.